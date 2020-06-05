Tabatha Christy Wilson, age 45, of Newport, passed away May 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She was loved by her family: Tim Jones, fiance; father and mother Kenneth and Darlene Wilson, sister Gretchen Franks (Edwin), brother Kenny Wilson, nieces: Ali and Lucy Franks and Adrian Wilson (deceased); nephew Ty Franks.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Gethsemane Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 3:00–4:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 4:00 p.m.
