Betty Louise Holt, age 82 of Newport, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was a member of Centerview Missionary Baptist Church.
She retired from Berkline after 35 years of employment, all while helping on the family farm in Bybee.
She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and caring great-grandmother.
She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Powell Holt, daughters, Rita & Patricia Holt, parents, Aaron and Zora (Diner) Holt, siblings, Mary Atkins, Doyle Holt, GD “Bud” Holt, Shady Garrison and Corrina “Blonde” Holt.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Wanda) Holt and Judy (Ron) Frazier all of Newport, grandchildren, Sheila (Roy) Shults of Newport, Stephanie (Scott) Erickson of Knoxville, Amanda Price of Newport, Clarissa (Jason) McGaha, of Jefferson City, Heather (William) McGaha, Daniel (Felicia) Holt and Benjamin Holt all of Newport, great-grandchildren, Ethan and Kyle Shults, Tessa and Tucker Stoltz, Mallory and Michael Price, Rachael Erickson, Laney and Lyla McGaha, and several other family members.
The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Home Health for the excellent loving care that they showed along with family and friends for prayers.
The graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Centerview Cemetery, with Rev. Glen Ball and Rev. Tim Grooms officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.