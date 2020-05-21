Mary Ann Clements of Hendersonville, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, and will be missed by family and friends.
Mary Ann was born December 19, 1939, to Charles A. and Violet W. Boley in Newport, Tennessee, and lived in many places across the United States, including Colorado, Ohio, Alabama, and Florida, before returning to Tennessee and finally North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles A. and Violet W. Boley and husband Arthur A. Clements.
She is survived by her sons Andy (Christine) Clements and Kent (Sharrion) Clements, sister Sylvia (Troy) Daniel and grandchildren Savannah, Jake, Ashley, Luke, and Billy.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. local time.
Manes Funeral Home
