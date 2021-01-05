Mrs. Mary R. Mahon

Mrs. Mary Ruth Jenkins Mahon, age 76, of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday,
January 2, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Captain USAF Retired Frank Mahon; parents George Anderson and Velma Vinson Jenkins; sisters Martha Dorsey, Genevieve Self, Glenda Jenkins and Barbara Jenkins; brothers Anderson Jenkins Jr., George Jenkins and Arthur Jenkins.
Survivors include her daughters Karla Mahon of Parrottsville, Kathy (Brian) Hall of Bybee and Karen (David) Ensor of Alcoa and son Frank (January) Mahon II of Parrottsville; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special friend Doyle Williams of Newport.
A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Union Cemetery where Mike Jenkins officiated.
Family and friends met at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the cemetery prior to graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department, 2059 Old Parrottsville Hwy., Parrottsville, Tennessee 37843
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.