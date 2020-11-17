Danny Ray Styles, age 65, of Bybee, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Styles, son, Daniel Styles, brother, Terry Styles, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Winfred and Dorothy Lovell, and brother-in-law, Tony Lovell.
He is survived by his wife Diane Styles, mother, Margaret Styles, sons, David Styles (Delane), Michael Brooks (Laura), daughter, Kindell Ramsey (Tommy), brothers, Pete Styles, Rick Styles, Joe Styles and Scott Styles, sisters, Gayla Wilson, Cheryl Phillips, Lori Mae Sutton, Janice Keller, and Tammy Sprouse, grandchildren, David styles, Harley Styles, Tylier Styles, Alisa Styles, Dylan Dyke, Dathan Dyke, Levi Brooks and Harlan Brooks, great-grandchildren, Tylier Styles, Jr. and Liam Styles, also many special friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Charles Allen and Mary (Mickey) Norwood.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Styles Cemetery, with Rev. Ned Ramsey officiating.
Burial will follow in the Styles Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.