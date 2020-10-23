Edrie L. Holder (Caughron-Simpson), 90, passed away peacefully and entered into Eternal Life, on October 16, 2020.
Edrie was born and raised in Newport Tennessee, preceded in death by her parents, William Edgar Holder and Gladys P. Buckner Holder, and was the last surviving sibling of seven children.
Her brothers William E. Holder, James M. Linderman and John W. Rompinen and sisters Fannie (Holder) Smith Starnes, Katherine (Holder) Sexton, and Priscilla (Holder) Porelli also preceded her in death.
She had four children; Jackie S. (Caughron) Shannon, the late Gary S. Caughron, April D.(Caughron) Dugas, and Mark A. Butler, as well as six grandchildren-Adam, Shannon, Bridget (Shannon) Rose, the late Gabrielle M. Bruno and Gary S. Caughron Jr., also five great-grandchildren. And a considerable number of nieces and nephews.
Edrie’s extended family members included a wealth of dear friends; especially Dreamia Webb and the late Reva Dean (Webb) Bryant.
Originally born in TN, she later moved to south western PA, with her daughter, April Dugas, (and son in law; Louis Dugas) where she resided in her final years.
Edrie was employed as a nurse’s aide in Akron Ohio,she was an exceptional seamstress, ambitious gardener, and enjoyed playing solitaire to keep her mind active and sharp.
She also loved bluegrass gospel music.
Edrie was a caring, kind, and humble woman, who was known for making us laugh, smile and feel at home. She had a generous heart, quiet strength, independent attitude and beautiful smile that could light up a room.
Edrie will be forever loved and missed.
“This isn’t goodbye, I’ll see you later.”
May she rest in eternal heavenly peace, with our Lord Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to Amedisys Hospice or a charity of your choice. Also a special appreciation and thank you extended to all of her caregivers.
Services and inurnment will be held at Liberty Hill cemetery in Bybee, TN at a later date, due to the COVID pandemic.
Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.