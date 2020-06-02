Emily K. Butler, age 42, of Newport, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Sandie and Robert Cloninger, grandmother Claudette Ratchford, and uncle Scott Cloninger.
She is survived by her children Kailey and Aiden Butler, husband Jason Butler, parents Fred and Vickie Cloninger, grandfather Wayne Kenneth Ratchford, sister Amy Cloninger (Mike) Payne, niece Taylor Standridge, nephew Austin Standridge, great-niece McKenna Grace Wang, uncles Kenny Ratchford, Rogie Byrd, Scott Jimison, and Gerry Cloninger, aunts Catherine Ratchford, Roma Byrd, Roxanne Jimison, and Dottie Brooks, father- and mother-in-law Tammie and David Butler, brother-in-law Chris (Amber) Butler, special grandmother “GG” Blenda Fox, and special papaw Donald Butler..
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery with Pastor Willie Winters officiating.

Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Emily K. Butler.
