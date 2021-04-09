Clark McClain Stewart, III, age 40, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clark Stewart, Sr, Vivian Stewart, Rocco Ferrone, and Terri A. Ferrone.
He is survived by his mother, Rochelle Stewart Tritt, step-father, Charles Tritt, father, Clark Stewart, Jr.(Shirley); sister, Angela Stewart-Smith (Jeff) of Morrisville, NC, brother, Rocco R. Tolentino of Newport, step-sister, Alicia Tritt, Crestview Florida, step-brother, Trevor Baker of Monterey, California, many other family and friends, and his surrogate family in Las Vegas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
