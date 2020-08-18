Mrs. Roella Stokely Shelton Mathis, age 88, of Del Rio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Newport Convalescent Center.
She was preceded in death by her husbands R.J. Shelton and Virgil Mathis; daughter Louise Shelton; son George Shelton; daughters-in-law Roedetta Shelton and Regina Shelton; granddaughter Tina Shelton; grandson R.L. Shelton Jr.; great granddaughter Elizabeth McMahan; father Andrew Stokely, mother Annie Mae Roberts Stokely; sisters Lesten Hensley, Viola Jones and Berlie Stokely; brothers Mifford Stokely and Bob Stokely.
Survivors include her children R.L. Shelton and Darrell (Delores) Shelton both of Del Rio; Margaret McMahan of White Pine, R.J. Shelton Jr., Danny (Dina) Shelton, Peggy (Randy) Henderson all of Del Rio; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; sisters Tessie Bradshaw and Nell Mathis both of Del Rio.
The family wishes to thank Rev. Bill Murr, the staffs of Newport Convalescent Center and Smoky Mountain Hospice and a special thank you to Amber Sutton Broyles, Diane Rollins and Tina Kerley.
A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020 at Little Stokely Cemetery off Black Branch Road in Del Rio where Rev. Bill Murr officiated.
Family and friends met at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery prior to the graveside.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a mask.
Special Thank You to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
