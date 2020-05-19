Edith M. Holloway, age 94, of Newport, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dozier Holloway, parents Earl Lindsey and Cora Shoemaker, daughter Brenda Holt, brother Doak Shoemaker, Sr., sister Dorothy Hochstadt, grandchildren Gerald and Mark Raines, and niece Angela Shoemaker.
She is survived by her son-in-law Robert Holt, nephew Doak (Jennifer) Shoemaker, Jr., great-niece Chelsea Shoemaker, and great-nephews Shane (Megan) Shoemaker and Stephen (Melissa) Shoemaker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Edgemont Church of God.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the Phillips/Open Door Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Steve Johnson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Edith M. Holloway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.