Roy Burgin, age 86 of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Effie Burgin, brothers, Robert and Ralph Edward Burgin, sisters Eunice Shoemaker, Marie Norwood, Dorothy Ellison and Faye Gentry. He is survived by his wife Essie Burgin of Newport, son Kenney (Megan) Burgin of Del Rio, sister Shirley Woody of Texas, and adopted granddaughter Lois Higginbotham of Greeneville. He will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. Monday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ricky Dennis.
Burial will be at noon on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the Payne Cemetery.
