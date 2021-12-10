Carol Butler Slack, age 81, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home in Bogard, surrounded by loving family.
Carol was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, an avid gardener, and birdwatcher.
She especially loved to watch her numerous hummingbirds. She was a Mamaw to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene & Reva Butler; brother, Donnie Butler; nephew, Keith Butler; and niece, Yvette Allen.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Donna (Tim) Davis and Kim Hixson; brother, Wesley (Henny) Butler; sisters, Sandra Foster & Sharon (Charlie) Balch; grandchildren, Lynne (Justin) Davis-Carter, Carl (Erin) White, Jr., Nicole White, Mimi (Jason Green) White, & Timothy White; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Ramsey, Madaya White, Xavian Lane, Justus Lane, Tylea Doss, Taylen White, Maxton White, Torrie White, & August White; nieces, Susan (Chris) Glenn and Jessica Balch; nephew, Ben Balch; and many cousins.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Jenkins Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jenkins Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Sandra Foster / 449 Lower Bogard Road – Newport, TN 37821.
