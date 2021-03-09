Mary Vontella Mason Brown, age 85, of Newport, died at home on March 6, 2021.
She was member of Lowes Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
A big part of her life was spent in the restaurant/food business where she was known as one of the best cooks around.
Her favorite pastime for many years was singing and making music with her husband “Buck” Brown when they joined other friends and musicians playing publicly and making a few records under the name Three Rivers Band.
Then along came her three grandsons whom she loved so much and cared for as they lived in her home for many years up to the time of her death.
It can easily be said that if there ever was a “good soul”, she certainly was a good soul, and that says it all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee R. “Buck” Brown, parents, Cecil and Bessie Nease Mason, brothers, Hollis (Clydia B.) Mason, R.T. Mason, and Arlie C. “Pepsi” Mason, sister-in-law, Annette Mason, and niece Dennie Mason Ottinger.
She is survived by her son, Carroll Lee Brown, grandsons, Dillon, Dakota, and Derrick Brown, sisters, Evelyn Mason Rhodes and Patsy (Ben) Hooper, sister-in-law, Ethel Hudson Mason, nieces and nephews, Diane Mason (Tim) Rice, Holly Mason (Randy) Ramsey, Patty Mason (Al) McDonough, Tammy Mason (Scottie) Gorrell, Eddie (Paige) Rhodes, Chris (Tracy) Rhodes, Heath (Haley) Rhodes, Tippy, Jeffery, and Jimmy Mason, Ben (Lucy) Hooper, III, Julie Hooper Kyker, Lauren Hooper (Steve) Bible, and Esther “Macy” Hooper (Scott) Layman.
She was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Mary V. Brown with cremation arrangements.