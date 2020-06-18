Wilma E. Hall, age 69, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mary Elizabeth Evans, brothers Roy, Jack, and Dewerd Hembree, and sisters Grace Williams and Rachael Evans.
She is survived by her husband Grant Hall of Newport, son Esley Hall, II (Laura) of Rockwood, TN, daughter Kimberly (Jonathan) Hensley of Tazewell, TN, brothers Richard (Doris) Evans and Johnny (Kathy) Evans, all of Cosby; sisters Zola (Ronald) Black of Hartford and Evelyn (John) Grindstaff of Parrottsville; grandchildren: Hunter Hall, Abigail Hall, Sarah Hall, Zachary Hensley, Hannah Hensley, Halee Hensley, Dusty Mooney and Blake Mooney; great-grandchildren: Rylan Hall, Oaklynn Mooney, Emmett Mooney, and Rayelynn Mooney; several beloved nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
