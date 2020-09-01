Ramona Reene Blanchett, age 61, of Parrottsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following a life-long struggle with heart issues.
Reene was born July 30, 1959, in Athens, Georgia, the youngest of the late Robert E. Lee and Lillian Mary Rogers Blanchett.
She had open-heart surgery when she was six years old and was told by the doctors that she would not live past her teenage years.
The Lord had different plans for Reene, as her light would touch many people.
She walked with the Lord all her life, always with a smile on her face and love in her heart.
She is survived by her significant other of 30 years Jack Keller and sons Chad Keller and Jackie Keller, Jr. (Kayla), by her brothers Michael E. Lee and Steve Robert Blanchett (Susie) and nephews and nieces Clay Blanchett (Jenny), Steve Robert Blanchett II, Elizabeth Blanchett, and Maddie and Thomas Blanchett.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at West End Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
There are no graveside services.