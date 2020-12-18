George Reno, Jr., age 80 of Dandridge, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
He was an avid fisherman and never met a stranger. Junior loved his family especially his daughter and grandson who were the joy of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents George H. Reno, Sr. and Lennie Gann Reno, sister Lillian Baxter, and niece Paulette Worth.
He is survived by his daughter Pam (Tyler) Roberts, grandson Jake (Jessi) Webb, and sisters Francis McMahan and Sue Hance.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff at Jefferson Park for the care, compassion, and love showed to him and his family.
Junior loved all children and therefore in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Options Pregnancy Help Center, 434 Duncan Street, Newport, TN, 37821 or at optionsnewport.com.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Hills Union Cemetery with Rev. Troy Duncan and Danny Hill officiating.
Burial will follow.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.