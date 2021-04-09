Larry Gene Lunsford, age 70 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Heritage Center in Morristown.
A longtime employee of Western Auto in Newport, Larry was a simple man who will be remembered as a skilled mechanic, a loving son, and a friend to many.
He loved movies, was an avid gun enthusiast, and military history buff.
Larry is now reunited with the parents he dearly loved, Lonas & Mary Lunsford, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by several aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews from both the Lunsford & Jarnigan families.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. with his nephew, Bro. Billy Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends at Brown Funeral Home prior to the service, starting at noon.
