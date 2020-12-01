Gladys Catanese, age 96 of Newport, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Catanese.
She is survived by her son Thomas (Rhonda) Catanese, daughters Constance (Milton) Ricketts, Bonnie (David) Gifford, and Andrea (Bob) Barr, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be interred in the memorial garden at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Jacksonville, Florida.
