Phyllis Marchell Gibson, age 59, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Stella Gibson, uncles, Leon Gibson and Mitchell Gibson, aunt, Lena Faye Dixon and stepbrother, Micheal Hall.
She is survived by her mother and stepdad, Emily and A.L. Hall, sister, Verlene Gibson, stepbrother, Adam Hall, special cousins, Wanda Dixon, Marie Gibson, Nikki Gibson, Mariah Gibson, Orvella Norton and Timothy Gibson, children of her life, Lakyn Gibson, Kiya Gibson, and Lincoln Gibson. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pall bearers will be Aubrey Hall, Arville Norton, Brandon Gibson, Justin Dockery, Timothy Gibson and Gavin Stout.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow in the Nazarene Church Cemetery, with Kenneth Norton and Chad Norton officiating.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and please wear a mask.
Family and friends my sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.