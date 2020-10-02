James Anson Weeks “Breaker,” age 44 of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He attended Smoky Mountain Elementary and Cosby High School of 1994.
He began his athletic career at a young age playing football for Cosby Little League and basketball for Smoky Mountain.
He was a member of the first Cosby High School football team, started in large part to the efforts of his father, Jimmy Weeks.
Breaker loved no one more than his children.
He was a very involved father who coached them in several sports as well as traveling far and wide to attend their sporting events.
He coached many of Cocke County’s youth and kept in touch with them throughout the years.
He never met a stranger and would talk your ear off.
Breaker was also a jokester who loved to make people laugh.
His passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who love him, but rejoice in knowing he is pain free and walking the streets of heaven with his heavenly father.
He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Weeks; grandparents Jim “Yank” and Polly Weeks and Talbert and Beatrice Sparks; uncles Danny Sparks, Bucky Weeks, and David Weeks; and special cousin and friend David Edward Weeks, Jr.
He is survived by the loves of his lives, his children, Tyelan Rice, Ryan Weeks, Daycee Weeks, Shylee Weeks, and Dereck Weeks; mother Naomi Weeks; sister and brother-in-law Jeannie and Tommy Seymour; brother Chris Weeks; nieces and nephews Bethany, Jocelyn, Charlee, Corbin, Jayden, and Peyton; special friends Frances Weeks and Kevin Hall; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and players he coached.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, especially Kathy Davis, Jill Ritchie, and Charlie Grooms.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Stephen Swann officiating.
Burial will follow in the Weeks Family Cemetery.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the guest register from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Social Distancing is requested and face mask are strongly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Manes Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.