James Anderson “Jay” Parks, age 85 of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty Parks, parents Anderson and Ethel parks, sister Janeas Keller, and brother Elmer Allen Parks.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Tammy and Tim Hopkins and Robin and Gilbert Humburg, granddaughter Rachael Suggs and her husband Ben, and his grandson Tristan “T.J.” Humburg.
He is also survived by his special friend Reppie Fox, his friend since childhood, Robert “Bob” Hefner, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the guest register from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, August, 31, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Faubian Cemetery.
Burial followed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to a local charity of your choice.
