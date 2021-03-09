Patricia Diane McCarter, age 61 of Cosby, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Carolyn Mooneyham and special uncle Roger Mooneyham.
She is survived by her sons Eric Daniel (Tabitha) Dalton of Cosby and their children David and Jack Prisock, daughter Sherry (James) Gregg and her children Kaidance Gregg and Riley Dalton of Cosby, former husband Hubert Dalton of Cosby, brother Bill Mooneyham of Myrtle Beach, SC, sister Libby (Eddie) Blazer of Unicoi, TN, special niece Kristin Warren of Newport, and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Per her request, she was cremated.
