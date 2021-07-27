Billy Lloyd Lewis, Jr., age 61, suddenly passed away in Columbus, Ohio, on July 9th, while following his passion of buying and selling items at auctions.
Billy was raised in Newport, TN and returned there after his retirement from the Federal Job Corps.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Minnie Lewis; grandparents, Jim and Dotsie Lewis, Andrew and Leota Sane, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his brother Garry (Tileah) Lewis, nephews Matthew (Megan) Lewis and Wesley (Emily) Lewis, nieces Tiffany Collins and Courtney (Colton) Howington. Great nieces and nephews: Olivia and Blaine Lewis, Abby Collins, Cenzlee, Carsie, and Cason Howington, and Blakely Lewis. Aunts Audrey (Clarence) Myers and Martha Lewis along with several cousins.
Aside from his family, Billy’s greatest devotion was to the military.
He served four years in the United States Air Force and went on to retire from the Air National Guard after 20+ years of service.
Billy supported numerous veterans’ groups and causes throughout his life through his hard work and charitable donations.
In his career as an administrator for the Federal Job Corps, he mentored many young men and women throughout the Southeast region.
He was very appreciative and thought highly of his extended Job Corps family throughout and beyond his career.
Manes Funeral Home will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.