Robert Fowler, age 79 of Bybee, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021.
He was saved as a young boy at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church and a deacon at Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church for 41 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lucille Fowler, brothers Don and Allen Fowler, and sisters Evelyn Brockwell and Loretta Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife of 54 ½ years Sarah Fowler, sons John Fowler and Jamie (Christy) Fowler, daughters Melissa (Tony) Wilson and Susan (Allen) Huff, grandchildren Mikayla, Isaac, and Paul Toby, Elijah Fowler, Rachel and Shane Wilson, and Grace Huff, brothers, Albert Fowler, Glenn (Diane) Fowler, Joe, Jr. (Connie) Fowler, and Calvin (Joan) Fowler, sisters Wonita (John) Hodge, Deana Duffy, and Rita Kaye Rice, special friend Gene Elkins, and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family would like to express a very special “Thank You” to all home health and hospice staff, Avalon, Suncrest, and Thompson Cancer Center.
Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Roger Porter and Rev. Kenny Porterfield officiated.
Burial followed in the Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Isaac Toby, Elijah Fowler, Paul Toby, Shane Wilson, Randy Turner, and Jackie Shaver.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.