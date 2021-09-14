Helen T. Sparks, age 82 of Newport, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
She will be remembered as a sweet and kind person who enjoyed sewing, quilting, and other crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Merlie Hollis; husband, Danny Dean Sparks; and stepdaughter, Melissa.
Survivors include her cousins, Mary & Paulette; stepsons, L.C. & Lynn Sparks; & several in-laws, friends, and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Sparks Family Cemetery in Raven’s Branch.
Ronnie Williams will officiate over the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sparks family.