On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Linda Jean Finegan, loving wife to Reggie and mother of three beautiful daughters, passed away from pancreatic cancer at age 61 after over a 3 year battle.
She passed peacefully with family by her side. Her independence and drive for life were an inspiration to us all.
Linda was born on November 15, 1959, in Highland Park, Illinois, to Charles and Anne Schwall.
She received a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Development from Northern Illinois University and worked with children for 36 years.
Her most recent positions were at First Baptist Church in Newport, Tennessee, as daycare director and teacher.
Linda’s many passions included traveling (RVing and cruising), baking with grandkids, reading, line dancing, gardening, game nights, and other outdoor activities.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and dog, Frosty.
She is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Reggie; their three daughters, Heidi (Doug) Feltgen, Becky (Mike) Weitekamp, and Dana (Mike) Woods; and grandkids Wes, Will, Emma, Finley, and another on the way. She leaves a lasting legacy in her family.
Linda is also survived by seven siblings: Steve (Val) Schwall, Sue (Joe) Ellwanger, Lois (Charlie) Kamminga, Al (Moira) Schwall, Ed Schwall, Dan Schwall, and Glenn Schwall; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church at 212 Washington Ave, Newport, Tennessee, followed by a service, burial, and lunch.