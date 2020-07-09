Joe David Lee, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Joe was born in Del Rio, Tennessee, a son of the late Joe and Bernice Davis Lee.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a graduate of the Kentucky Mortuary College.
He retired from Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home after 26 years as a funeral director and embalmer.
He attended Flag Branch Church of God.
Survivors include his wife Sheila Lee; one daughter Theresa Doughty; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jason and Kristy Lee, and Jonathan Lee; six grandchildren: Amy Weeks, Lexi Lee, Isaac Lee, Madison Lee, Bella Lee, and Tyler Hensley; sister Barbara Smith; brother Jimmy Lee; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son:Terry Lee; and a grandson Jason David Lee, Jr.
The family received friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Larrie Pike and the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Donnie Davis, Chris Long, Roger Waddell, Jerry Wilhoit, and Jason Stills.
Arrangements by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.