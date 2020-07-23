Patricia Ann “Pat” Edmonds, age 71, of Dandridge, passed away July 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was retired from Dollywood and was a member of Muddy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Pat loved working with her flowers in the yard and especially loved her two dogs Daisy and Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde Edward and Wilma Moore Edmonds, husband William Eugene Edmonds, and brother Clyde “Eddie” Edmonds.
Pat is survived by her son Jerry David (Sheila) Edmonds, daughter Wendy (William Hyder) Hensley , granddaughters: Heather (Chris) Grooms, Ashley Edmonds, and Brittany Hensley, great-grandson Adriel Grooms, brothers Jimmy Carol (Gail) Edmonds and Allen (Betty) Manning, sister in-law Willie Maude Patterson and special friend Donna Abbott.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Hills Union Cemetery with Pastor Jess Sherrod officiating. Pat will Lie in State from 12:00--5:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com.