Barbara Jean Morrison Chrisman passed away on November 27, 2021.
The firstborn child of Fred Gilbert Morrison Sr. and Ethel Hazelwood Morrison, Barbara grew up in Newport, TN, graduating from Cocke County High School in 1956 and served on the annual reunion committee.
At retirement, she became a full-time grandmother and most recently a full-time great-grandmother. Until her health declined, Barbara was an active member of Swannsylvania Baptist Church in Dandridge, TN, and became a Pioneering Member of Carson Springs Baptist Church in Newport, TN.
She was an active member in Celebrate Recovery at Manley Baptist Church in Morristown, TN.
Last year, Barbara was honored as a 50+ year member of the Martha Dandridge Order of the Eastern Star #443.
She served everyone in Jesus’ name, pointing to her Savior’s mercy and saving grace.
Most recently Barbara moved to Rogers Cottage at Jefferson Park in Dandridge, TN for assisted living care.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Chrisman; her parents, Fred Gilbert Morrison, Sr., and Ethel Hazelwood Morrison; and sister Virginia Ann Morrison Coker.
She is survived by her daughter Jamie Chrisman Low (Daniel Rivera) of Lake Wylie, SC; granddaughters: Sarah Todd Low (Jason Morgan) of Dandridge, TN; Emma Faith Orr (Gene Orr) of Rock Hill, SC; and Anna Hope Low (Tyler Ratcliff) of Myrtle Beach, SC; 5 great-grandchildren whom she loved “to eternity and back,” McKenzie Grace Morgan and Clayton Tyler Morgan of Dandridge TN; Toby Kent Orr and Mabel Anne Orr of Rock Hill, SC; and Teague Hope Low of Myrtle Beach, SC.
In addition, she is survived by her brother, Fred Gilbert Morrison, Jr. of Raleigh, NC, and sister, Nancy Hannah Morrison Baird of Spring Hope, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Barbara’s wish is that memorials be made to the following organizations or a charity of your choice: Swannsylvania Baptist Church food pantry; Carson’s Springs Baptist Church; Celebrate Recovery at Manley Baptist Church; or the Martha Dandridge Chapter #438 Order of the Eastern Star.
Flowers from the service will be placed on unadorned graves in the cemetery by her daughter, granddaughters, and great grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Family visitation began at 1 p.m. and the service followed at 2 p.m. at Swannsylvania Baptist Church, 921 Swannsylvania Rd, Dandridge, TN, where Rev. Mike Hensley and Rev. Michael Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Arrangement by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN.