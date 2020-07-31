On the evening of July 29, 2020, Reverend Edward J. Young of Newport went home to meet his Savior due to complications from pneumonia. His final moments were spent just as he wanted, peacefully reading the Psalms with his daughter and in prayer. He died as he lived, without fear and in devotion to Jesus Christ.
“Eddie” Young served as Senior Pastor to four Free Will Baptist churches over 51 years. Until his death he served as volunteer Air Force chaplain to the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves for over 30 years attaining rank of Colonel. He also served as volunteer chaplain for the Cocke County Fire Department for a decade.
He is survived by his wife Mona R. Young and his children James Young (wife Patti Young) and Penny Young Nance (husband Will Nance). He was the grandfather of four children and the great-grandfather of four children.
He is pictured here sharing his heart with Vice President Mike Pence.
Graveside military honors will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active Duty Kentucky Army National Guard Colonel Scott C. Thomas will be present to pay his respects to the family.
