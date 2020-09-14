Herbert L. Hess died at his home in Del Rio on Wednesday, September 9,2020 of natural causes.
Herbert was born November 18, 1948 in the Bronx, NY to Manfred (Fred) and Hildegard (Katzenstein) Hess.
He attended DeWitt Clinton High School and Staten Island Community College, both in New York, and St. Joseph’s College in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He worked in the Accounting/MIS Departments of Sperry & Hutchinson (S&H green stamps) in New York and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati, before retiring to Del Rio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Gaylene (List), of Del Rio, his sister Sigrid in NYC , Katherine, his sister-in-law, two nieces and a nephew.
Burial took place at Union Cemetery in Newport.