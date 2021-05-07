Robert W. Chambers, III, pastor of Reidtown Community Church, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2021 at the age of 49.
Robert was pastor of Reidtown Church for over 13 years, but attended Reidtown for most of his life.
His service to God was not taken lightly, and he longed for the day that he could sit at the feet of Jesus.
He loved his church family dearly, and they loved him.
The children of the church were his pride and joy. Robert also worked at AT&T for 23 years, as a cable repairman, spending most of his time in Sevier County.
Robert Chambers is preceded in death by grandparents F.L. and Lois Wise of Dandridge, Robert and Ruth Chambers of Piedmont, and father in law Brent Adams of Newport.
Robert is survived by his wife of 24 years Crystal Barnett Chambers, his children Tyler (Alysa), Abigail, and Alivia, his parents Bob and Charlotte Chambers, his brother Chad (Jenny) Chambers and his three beautiful grandchildren Kamden, Elizabeth, and Charlotte as well as other family and friends.
There will be a receiving of friends to honor Robert on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral following in Reidtown Community Church.
Burial will take place on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Swan Chapel Cemetery.
Please continue CDC guidelines for safe health practices.
Family and friends may sign online at: http://www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.