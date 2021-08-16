Janice “Jane” Gibson, age 73 of Newport, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tim Gisbon, parents, Jesse and Nancy Mae Wilson, brothers, Harold and Reece Wilson, and sister, Ruth Overholt.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill Gibson, son, Randall (Cindy) Gibson, daughter, Tracy (Donald) Baxter, grandchildren, Brandon Fox, Devin Shelton, Cheyenne, Cherokee, Haley, and Hannah Renee Gibson, great grandchildren, Skyley, Kayden, McKinley, and Chloe, brothers, Jack (Kathy) Wilson, David (Vickie) Wilson, Gary (Tonya) Wilson, Chris (Melissa) Wilson, Jim (Peggy) Wilson, and Carroll Wilson, sisters, Peg (John) Holt, Barbara (Mike) Proffitt, and Nancy (Jim) Clabo, daughter-in-law, Paulette Gibson, sister-in-law, Susie Wilson, brother-in-law, Darrell Overholt, several nieces, nephews, church family, and special friends including Randall and Sue Gregg and Brittany Bellew.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Adam Wilson officiating.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, those who are planning to attend service are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Janice Gibson.