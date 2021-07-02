Local artist Jackie Phyllis Mason, 72, passed away on June 19, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital due to a sudden illness.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ardenas Hayes.
She has one sister, Brenda Hurley.
She is survived by her two children: daughter, Janet (Steven) Brew, and son, Erik (Mary Lou) Mason; her grandchildren, Joshua (Kristen) Brew, Ashley Brew, Jacob (Brandi) Brew, Sy (Tiffany) Mason, and Bryce Mason; and great-grandchildren, Athrun (6) and Trowa (3) Mason.
She was a Tennessee native who loved the mountains and nature and loved researching her Indian heritage.
She had many passions. Her art was the one she was most proud of. She was self-taught with no formal training and won many awards where her art was on display. She also taught art classes.
She loved teaching and painting with “The Girls,” her dear circle of friends.
She was a retired dental hygienist who loved her patients; many of whom “grew up in her chair.”
She was a much loved mom, mamaw and great-grandma. She was always willing to help anyone in need and did so frequently. She was a person of strong faith and read her Bible daily. She was loved dearly and will be missed.