Laura Murrell Ball, age 82 of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 9th, 2021.
She was born on October 31, 1938 to Hudson and Roxie Hartsell Murrell in Cocke County, Tennessee.
She was a former beauty operator and owned her own business. In later years she was a cafeteria worker at Newport Grammar School only to be near her daughter Donna.
Laura loved people and loved to talk. She had many friends all over Cocke County. She attended English Creek Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the Heritage Center of Morristown, Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, Fresenius Kidney Center of Morristown, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, Dr. Michael Tan, Dr. Ernesto Mejia, Dr. Shahin Assadnia and all the staff at the facilities and MD offices.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Don Ball, and daughter, Donna Ball Milam (Dorian), of Lookout Mountain, TN, and a multitude of loving friends.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Union Cemetery, where Maurice Shults officiated.
