John William Hill

John William “Johnny Be Good” Hill, age 51, of Bybee, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Ruth Hill and sisters, Ann Surbrook, Harriet Hill, and Becky Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Darlene Hill, children, Jeremiah, Jacob, and Jonathan Hill, brother, Sam Hill, sister, Linda Hill, and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 8, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Askew officiating.
Burial will take place Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. on the family property at 974 Palmer Hollow Road Bybee, TN.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone planning to attend services are ask to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
