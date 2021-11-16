James S. Flowers, age 98, was born February 22, 1923 and lived in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area for most of his life; moving to Cosby in 2016.
James was known as a fun-loving father, a good friend to many, and a dependable colleague.
He was also considered a “flirt” by his caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roma; brother, Frank; sister, Ruth; and parents, James & Kathryn.
He is survived by his daughter Anita (Don) Friedline of Cosby; and several nieces.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. James Williams and the entire staff and faculty of Tennova Newport Convalescent Center for the extraordinary care Mr. Flowers received during his time there.
Per his request, Mr. Flowers was cremated, with an inurnment ceremony to take place in his hometown of Pittsburgh at a later date.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flowers family.