Burl Eugene Smiley, age 77 of Bybee, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center.
He was a member of Briar Thicket Baptist Church; retired from Wallace Hardware after 50 years of service; and was a very avid fisherman.
Preceding him in death was his father, Burl Smiley; mother, Viola Sloan; and son, Michael Eugene Smiley.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Peggy Smiley; son, Tim (Judy) Smiley; grandchildren, Zac, Brandon, and Noah Smiley, Fletcher and Jesse Bryant; and Jake Smiley; very special family members, Gale Smith and Annette Burger; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the lake access at Walters Bridge in Cocke County.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.