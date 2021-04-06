Frances E. Holdway, age 89 of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Heritage Center in Morristown.
For decades, she attended McCowan Creek Church of God, where she was the oldest member of the congregation.
She loved to sing in the church choir and sang specials with her son, Tim.
She also served in various church roles during her years there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E.D. & Mamie Huskey; her husband, J.C. “Rip” Holdway; and siblings, Garland & I.G. Huskey, and Judy Etherton.
She is survived by her sons, Tim & Daryl Holdway; siblings, Peggy Williamson, Herman, John (Kitty), & Paul Huskey; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Social distancing is encouraged.
