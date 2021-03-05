Rev. Philip A. Hall, born September 7, 1936 checked into his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
He worked as a maintenance Electrician at Wall Tube Products and Minco.
For him the most important job was being a pastor at churches in Cosby, Newport, Jefferson City, and Morristown for several years until his declining health.
Then he became a member at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Marie Hall, sisters Betty Frisbee, Jetta Hurley, Sharon McCarter, and Jackie Frisbee, and one brother Rev. Ty Hall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Maxine, children Karen (Randy) Haney, Brian (Kathy) Hall, Kay (Jeff) Gates, and Cheryl (Mark) Hance, grandchildren Jessica (Scott) Martin, Meka (John) Henderson, Nicholas Lewis, Kellye (Robby) Wood, Sam (Lana) Hall, Meah (Matt) Johnson, Mark Hance, and Jonathan Hance, great-grandchildren Hadassah Henderson, Roman, Chaire, and Rhett Wood, and Josiah Henderson, and sisters-in-law Lillian Yarbrough and Linda Hall Rolen, brothers-in-law Lowell McCarter and Kenneth Frisbee, and several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Robert Williamson officiated. Burial followed in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
