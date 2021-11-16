Bernice Miller, age 93, of Del Rio was called home to be with her heavenly Father on November 12, 2021.
She began her earthly journey on December 9, 1927.
She was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Newport for 42 years.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Eddie” Miller; son-in-law, Curtis Brooks; granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Brooks; parents, Floyd and Sarah “Sallie” Strange; three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her five children, Faye Brooks, Roger (Mildred) Miller, Danny (Lynn) Miller, Rita (Jerry) Griffin and Lisa (Johnny) Henry; grandchildren, Jimmy (Tammy) Brooks, Angie (Keith) Williams, Amy (Dale) Helton, Kim Shepherd (Johan Nitters), Amanda Griffin (Barry Gass) and Rylee Henry.
She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Newport Health and Rehabilitation and Caris for the care provided during this time.
A special thank you to Leslie Miller who put forth a special effort to provide care, comfort, and support.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where Rev. Steve Blanchard and Pastor Vince Keeton officiated. Burial followed.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.