Floyd L. Mooneyham, age 59 of Cosby, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Emma Mooneyham, sister-in-law Cheryl Mooneyham, and niece Amy Dawn Leatherwood.
He is survived by his fiancee, Melanie Scott, children, Skylar Hance, CJ Mooneyham, Leah (Dillian) Hall, and Cody Mooneyham, grandchildren, Sky Hance, Kailee McClure and Madilyn McClure, brothers, Gerald Mooneyham, Charles (Myra) Mooneyham and George Mooneyham, sisters, Linda Sue Henderson, Joy Fine, and Peggy Kelsey (Lendell) Massengale, also several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a late date.