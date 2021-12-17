Paul Metcalf, age 70, of Del Rio, went to his heavenly home after a lingering illness on December 14, 2021 at home.
He was retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation after 25 years of service.
He attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Del Rio and was known for his devotion and contribution to his church and the Del Rio Community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Eliza Ann Turner Metcalf, brothers, Joseph and George Metcalf, sister Freida Metcalf, and son Jason Paul Metcalf.
He is survived by wife Gail Metcalf of Del Rio, daughter Chrystal (David) Metcalf Cheek of Seymour, sisters Vernell (Tony) Metcalf Holt of Del Rio and Vonda Metcalf of Newport, and many cousins and extended family and friends.
A memorial service was held at the Metcalf Family Homesite, Old 15th Rd, Del Rio, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m., Rev. Matthew Fox officiated.
A private family burial service will be held at a later time.
Memorials in Paul’s memory may be made to the Metcalf Family Cemetery, 341 Old 15th Rd, Del Rio, TN or Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Newport, TN.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.