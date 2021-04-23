Jerrie Patricia May was called to her heavenly home on April 19, 2021.
She was a kind, caring, and hard-working woman of immense faith.
Having survived tremendous obstacles, including breast cancer, her strength and resilience were an inspiration.
Jerrie never met a stranger and left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to meet her.
Her kindness and charity were extended to both people and animals alike. Friends and family will remember her for her devotion, faith, green thumb, delicious cat-head biscuits and banana pudding, and gift for long conversations.
Jerrie is survived by her four children, Lisa, Jeff, Johnia, and Gerald; umpteen grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friends Carol and Jim Curran.
She will be greatly missed but we find peace knowing that she will continue long conversations with loved ones in Heaven.
The family received friends Thursday April 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville.
Family and friends met at Berry Funeral Home Friday at 11:00 a.m. and proceeded to Mt. Olive Cemetery for a 12 p.m. Graveside Service.
Rev. Mike Johnson officiated.
