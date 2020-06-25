Mollie Lovell, age 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter O’Neil, parents Joseph and Junella Lovell, and brother Lloyd Lovell.
She is survived by her brother Julius Lovell of Vineland, NJ, sisters Judy Gribble of Bybee and Beverly Ediss of Vineland, NJ, and several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Stokelys Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Ned Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home or online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.