Juanita Boissy Dykstra of Dandridge passed away on March 23, 2020.
She taught special education for 34 years.
Most of the time was spent at Edgemont School in Cocke County.
She worshiped at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City for more than 30 years and was a member of the Dandridge Lions Club.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 48 years, Doug, two sons and wives and grandchildren; Thomas and wife Kira and granddaughter Savannah of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, and Andrew and wife Nicole and grandsons Sullivan and Louis of Thousand Oaks, California and her sister Dorothy Boissy of Redmond, Washington.
Due to problems from the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of her life service will be held on July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City.
Visitation and a light meal will be held after the service.
Please let Doug know if you are coming so we will have plenty of food.