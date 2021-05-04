Tommy Grooms, age 80 of Newport, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a huge Tennessee Vol fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Dorothy Grooms, brother William Bruce, wife Lou Bryant Grooms, brothers-in-law Kenneth Sisk, Frankie Joe Davis, and Oscar Allen, sister-in-law Helen Grooms, nephew Chuck Davis and niece Christy Nelson.
He is survived by his son Tyler Grooms (Pam Supcoe), brothers Charles Grooms, Larry Grooms, and George Grooms, sister Shirley Sisk, grandchildren Eva (Devin) Kimbrell, Amelia (Reyes) Gutierrez, great-grandchildren Devin and Isabella Gutierrez, special family members he loved Charlotte Grooms, Tina Allen, Clyde and Christy Allen, Wendy Davis Haney, Ruth Davis, Carol Grooms, Eulade Grooms, Chuck Grooms, Susan Grooms, Billy Dale Grooms, Ricky Grooms, Lisa Tidwell-Ray, Crystal Howard, Stacy Grooms, Wendy Grooms, and Tammy Bryant Poore, Joe Cody, Erica Stephens, Ashley Cody, Meghan and Mackenzie Poore, and special friends from the UT football ushering group Fred Lee, Billy Park, D.K. Elliott, Randy Elliott, Silas Robinson, McNairy Robinson, Orlie Wood, and supervisors Earl Dagley and Gloria Pressley.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Union Cemetery with Dr. Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to www.fisherhouse.org.
