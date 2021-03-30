Fred Myers, Jr., age 71, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.
He was dedicated to his family and work, owner and operator of Myers Diversified.
He was plant manager for Detroit Gasket for 16 years and employed for 47 years.
He retired from the Tennessee National Guard, having served in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred, Sr. and Pauline Myers, brothers Sammy and Leonard Myers, and sister, Rosie Myers.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years Beverly Myers, of Newport, sons, Randall (Tracy) Myers, of Newport, Rodney Myers of Newport, and Blake (Tiffany) Beason of Hartford, daughters, Maggie (Robert) Thacker of Newport, Chasity (Bill) Schrack of Newport, brother, Benny (Eva) Myers of Newport, sister, Marilyn (Jeff) Henderson of Newport, grandchildren, Nick Myers (MaCayla Gregg), Claire Myers, Mia Thacker, Macie Thacker, Sammie Beason, Pepper Meinert, Landon Myers, Gracie Myers, Katie Myers, Forest Beason, Jude Beason, Stirling Beason, Sky Seaton, and Cadence Seaton, great granddaughter, Lillie Myers, also other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Union Mausoleum, with Pastor Michael Johnson officiating, entombment will follow
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.