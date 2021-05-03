Glen Benjamin Caldwell, Jr., age 55 of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.
He worked in the maintenance department of ConAgra for nearly 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen B. Caldwell, Sr. and Eva Jo Sutton Ryan.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Caldwell; grandson, Kyler Davis; sisters, Debbie Phillips, Donna Cameron, Jeannie James and Sabrina Busler; his companion and caregiver, Jody Shafer; special friends Verland Prather, Teddy Bright, Tammy Atkins, and the mother of his child, Lisa Caldwell.
Pastor Stacy Lawson will preside over a 7 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Waters Large Cemetery in Cosby.
In recognition of the lingering pandemic, the family encourages visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing during services.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
