Gary Ford was born on June 20, 1946 and went to be with his Lord and Savior November 25, 2021 at LeConte Medical Center of Sevierville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Parker Ford, Jr. and Viola Black Ford, sons Gary Vaughan Ford and Michael Todd Ford, in-laws Ralph Ford Jr., and mother-in-law like his second mommy Lula Frisbee Ford Williams, brothers Donald Ford, Von Ford, and Ted Ford, special brothers-in-law Glen Ray Ford and Martin “Chip” McGaha, special sister-in-law Janie Ford McGaha Stokely, and nephew Faron Waldrop.
Gary leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years Sue Ford, son Casey and his wife Shelly Brown Ford, daughter Heather Ford and partner Jerry Frisbee, his grandkids whom he loved dearly Ethan, Scarlett Parker, and Dutch Ford, siblings Geraldine (Donald) Hall, Rowena (Frank) Waldrop, Marily (Marvin) Arrowood, and Roger (Cathy) Ford, sisters-in-law Louise Ford McGaha and Patsy Black Ford, and brother-in-law Martin “Dit” Ford. He also leaves behind a host of friends, cousins, and other family.
Gary had a heart of gold and touched all who knew him.
Gary was well known and loved by his many students he taught at Grassy Fork Elementary and his many basketball teams he coached over the years.
He was an exceptional coach and his legacy still lives on in our memories.
He was an avid Tennessee Vol football and basketball fan.
He was known to spend all day long on the creek bank fishing which he truly loved doing.
Gary always said he had had a good life, more than some and he was ready to meet the Lord in Heaven.
We love you Gary and will have you in our hearts forever.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Henderson and Pastor Jerry Sutton officiating.
Burial will follow in the Ford Family Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
